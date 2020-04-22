Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,535 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.25. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

