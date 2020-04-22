Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $261.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.