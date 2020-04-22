Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,962,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,394,000 after purchasing an additional 67,923 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,937,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 113,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 735,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.