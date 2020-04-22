Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $185.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average of $213.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

