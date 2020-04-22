Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE SU opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

