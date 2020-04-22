Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of IBB opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $128.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

