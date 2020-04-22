Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,265 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,173 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 292,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after acquiring an additional 813,346 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

Shares of LVS opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

