Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,185 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,780 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $59.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

