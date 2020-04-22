Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,410 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,053,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.99. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5433 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

