Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,857 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,383 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

