Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Pelham Global Financials Ltd.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises approximately 27.5% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 40.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 42,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter worth about $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,384. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

