Financial Review: Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) & Wright Investors Service (NASDAQ:WISH)

Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Wright Investors Service alerts:

This table compares Wright Investors Service and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Investors Service N/A -24.78% -24.16% Fidus Investment 62.86% 8.39% 4.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wright Investors Service and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Investors Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $13.38, indicating a potential upside of 62.71%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Wright Investors Service.

Risk & Volatility

Wright Investors Service has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Wright Investors Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Wright Investors Service shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wright Investors Service and Fidus Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Investors Service $5.41 million 1.14 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Fidus Investment $77.11 million 2.61 $48.47 million $1.44 5.71

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors Service.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Wright Investors Service on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations. It also manages various accounts, such as discretionary investment accounts, individual retirement accounts, and 401k plans, as well as accounts for non-corporate fiduciaries comprising trustees, executors, guardians, personal representatives, attorneys, and other professionals to support high net worth investors and other individual investors; and provides a family of mutual funds. In addition, the company offers research products for institutional investors that include Wright Reports, a research report providing approximately 10 years of fundamental information for approximately 35,000 companies in 63 countries; and One-Page Report, a company specific single page report with approximately 10 years of history that contains valuation ratios, earnings, and dividends. Its research products also comprise Wright Industry Averages Reports, which are consolidated reports prepared on a Global and Regional basis for various industries; corporateInformation.com, an online commercial Website that offers subscription access to the universe of Wright Reports; Wright Fiduciary Lists; and Wright FIRST Investment Research Service, a financial management service to portfolio, trust, and investment professionals. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.