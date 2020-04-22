First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,708 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

