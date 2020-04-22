First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

