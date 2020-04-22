First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $198,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.37. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

