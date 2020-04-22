First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,006,671 shares of company stock valued at $73,856,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

