First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,644,000 after purchasing an additional 498,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,242 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,884. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $262.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $277.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

