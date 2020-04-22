First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 134.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.06.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

