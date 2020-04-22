First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.35 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

