First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.60.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $193.98 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.50 and its 200 day moving average is $205.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

