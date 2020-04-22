First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

