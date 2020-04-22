First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,610 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.23. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

