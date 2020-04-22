First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,037 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,496,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 308,565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

