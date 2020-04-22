First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,690 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

