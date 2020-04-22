First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,668 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 86,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $423,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,020.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

