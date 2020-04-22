First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) vs. Sierra Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSRR) Critical Contrast

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sierra Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.31%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 1.99 $35.96 million $2.33 7.58 First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 3.46 $55.60 million N/A N/A

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.18% 11.50% 1.34% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 40 full service branches, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and money market deposits; cash management, safe deposit, and merchant services; and loans for stability and growth. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 29 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

