First Personal Financial Services Boosts Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services owned approximately 0.60% of Daktronics worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 599,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Daktronics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 155,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 105,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 87,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,587. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.67 million. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAKT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,272.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 25,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,718 shares of company stock worth $232,188. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

