First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

