First Personal Financial Services Buys 3,663 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Diageo were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Diageo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,181. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

