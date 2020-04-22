First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $191.93. 2,067,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.08. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

