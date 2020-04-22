First Personal Financial Services Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Accenture were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

ACN stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.31. 1,918,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,525. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.98. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,957 shares of company stock worth $4,549,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

