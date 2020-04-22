First Personal Financial Services Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

