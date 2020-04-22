First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Target were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Target by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $145,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. 2,942,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,693. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

