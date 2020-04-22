First Personal Financial Services Purchases 5,898 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services owned approximately 0.17% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 163,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 524.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 190,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of -0.07. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

