First Personal Financial Services Purchases Shares of 32,488 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $33,000.

WTRG traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.28. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

