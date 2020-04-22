First Personal Financial Services Trims Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.57% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

PWV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,097. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

