First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 440,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,374. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

