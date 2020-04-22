First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

LDSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.