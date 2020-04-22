First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:MDIV)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MDIV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,432. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

