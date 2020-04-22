Flowchain Price Reaches $2.04 on Major Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $168,283.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00028399 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.04633693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013917 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009672 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

