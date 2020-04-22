Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) vs. Eaton Vance (NASDAQ:EV) Financial Comparison

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Eaton Vance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -1.06% 20.66% 6.63% Eaton Vance 24.13% 35.29% 10.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Eaton Vance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Eaton Vance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.22 billion 1.11 -$12.87 million $2.15 9.03 Eaton Vance $1.68 billion 2.29 $400.04 million $3.45 9.77

Eaton Vance has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners and Eaton Vance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 2 1 7 0 2.50 Eaton Vance 0 6 0 0 2.00

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $34.56, suggesting a potential upside of 77.97%. Eaton Vance has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.64%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Eaton Vance.

Summary

Eaton Vance beats Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

