Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $13,056,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In related news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

