Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 23,008 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $43.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

