Fourthstone LLC Acquires Shares of 165,157 Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,157 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Regions Financial comprises 1.3% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 73,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 224,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,093,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

