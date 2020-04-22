Fourthstone LLC Acquires Shares of 366,112 Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 366,112 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Select Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 2.01% of Select Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 110,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Select Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,967 shares in the company, valued at $321,886.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

