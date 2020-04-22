Fourthstone LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 117.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the period. Salisbury Bancorp makes up approximately 1.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAL stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

