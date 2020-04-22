Fourthstone LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 162.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares during the quarter. First Horizon National comprises 1.3% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.06% of First Horizon National worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Horizon National by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon National stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.