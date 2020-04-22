Fourthstone LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240,472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000. Old Point Financial makes up approximately 3.3% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 4.66% of Old Point Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:OPOF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

