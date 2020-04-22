Fourthstone LLC Sells 28,133 Shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Fourthstone LLC decreased its position in SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,133 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.20% of SB Financial Group worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

SBFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240. SB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $104.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

