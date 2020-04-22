Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Update

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,420,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 55,736,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 84,826 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 195,353 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 165,451 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 197,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. 23,652,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,368,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

